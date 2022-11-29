NXST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $177.42, changing hands as high as $188.48 per share. Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NXST's low point in its 52 week range is $139.688 per share, with $204.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $187.47.
Also see: Institutional Holders of GTR
Funds Holding INZY
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PEM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.