NXRT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (Symbol: NXRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.82, changing hands as low as $42.38 per share. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXRT's low point in its 52 week range is $38.67 per share, with $66.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.65.

