$NXPI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NXPI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $241,835,149 of trading volume.

$NXPI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NXPI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NXPI stock page ):

$NXPI insiders have traded $NXPI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER WUAMETT (EVP & General Counsel) sold 9,132 shares for an estimated $2,100,360

ANDREW MICALLEF (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $213,940

$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 513 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 549 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NXPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXPI in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

$NXPI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXPI recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $NXPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $210.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $275.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Francois-Xavier Bouvignies from UBS set a target price of $276.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $250.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $289.0 on 06/12/2025

