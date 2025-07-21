$NXPI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NXPI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $241,835,149 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NXPI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NXPI stock page):
$NXPI Insider Trading Activity
$NXPI insiders have traded $NXPI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER WUAMETT (EVP & General Counsel) sold 9,132 shares for an estimated $2,100,360
- ANDREW MICALLEF (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $213,940
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 513 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 549 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,160,554 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $410,634,893
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,330,474 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,869,888
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 1,246,605 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,929,746
- FIL LTD added 1,245,545 shares (+183.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,728,282
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 979,951 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,249,487
- FMR LLC removed 882,185 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,668,081
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 839,113 shares (+33.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,481,816
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 06/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$NXPI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXPI in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NXPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NXPI forecast page.
$NXPI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXPI recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $NXPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $210.0 on 07/18/2025
- John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $275.0 on 07/08/2025
- Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 07/07/2025
- Francois-Xavier Bouvignies from UBS set a target price of $276.0 on 07/02/2025
- Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $250.0 on 06/18/2025
- Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 06/16/2025
- Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $289.0 on 06/12/2025
You can track data on $NXPI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.