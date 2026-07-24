NXPI to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

NXP Semiconductors NXPI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, after market close.

NXPI expects second-quarter revenues between $3.35 billion and $3.55 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.47 billion, indicating an increase of 18.5% year over year.

For the second quarter, NXP Semiconductors anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share between $3.29 and $3.72. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $3.54 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, suggesting an increase of 30.2% year over year.

In the trailing four quarters, NXPI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while matching once, with the average surprise being 1.5%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price and EPS Surprise

NXP Semiconductors N.V. price-eps-surprise | NXP Semiconductors N.V. Quote

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider for NXPI

NXP Semiconductors' second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from continued strength in its Automotive business. Growth is likely to have been driven by increasing adoption of software-defined vehicle platforms, supported by strong demand for NXPI's S32N and S32K5 processors, as well as continued momentum in vehicle electrification, imaging radar and 10-gigabit automotive Ethernet solutions.

The company expects revenues from the Automotive end market to be up in the low-double-digit percent range on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Automotive revenues is currently pegged at $1.93 billion, indicating an increase of 11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Recovery in the Industrial & Internet of Things (IoT) market is expected to have remained a key growth driver during the second quarter. Demand is likely to have been supported by industrial processing solutions, including the i.MX, RT and MCX product families, along with strength in factory automation, energy storage and data center applications. The company expects revenues from Industrial & IoT end markets to be up in the high-30% range year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI’s Industrial & IoT revenues is pegged at $742.3 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 35.9%.

Continued strength in secure mobile transaction products is expected to have benefited NXPI’s performance in the second quarter. NXPI expects revenues from the Mobile end market to be up in the low single-digit percent range on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $348.7 million for the Mobile end market implies an increase of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The Communications Infrastructure & Other segment’s second-quarter prospects are expected to have benefited from growing exposure to data center infrastructure, digital networking products and continued strength in RFID solutions. NXPI expects revenues from Communications Infrastructure & Other end markets to be up in the mid-30% range on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Communications Infrastructure & Others segment revenues is pegged at $436.98 million, indicating an increase of 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

However, NXPI's second-quarter performance is anticipated to have been hurt due to higher input costs and supply chain bottlenecks. Management noted that certain parts of the supply chain remain tight, leading to inflationary cost pressures. Further, NXPI’s prospects in the second quarter are anticipated to have been hurt by macroeconomic headwinds and escalating geopolitical tensions, as NXPI is a major player in China, accounting for 39% of its annual revenues in 2025.

What Our Proven Model Says for NXPI’s Q2 Earnings

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NXP Semiconductors this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

NXP Semiconductors has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Amphenol APH has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Amphenol is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, up by 2 cents over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 46.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

ASE Technology ASX has an Earnings ESP of +21.21% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

ASE Technology is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASE Technology’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, up by 5 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 54.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Advanced Micro Devices is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.60 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 233.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.