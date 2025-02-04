NXPI Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Can Strong Results Lift the Stock?

NXP Semiconductors NXPI reported fourth-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $3.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. The figure declined 14.3% year over year.

NXPI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and matched once, with the average surprise being 1.10%.

NXP Semiconductors’ top line of $3.11 billion came higher than the midpoint of management’s guidance. The figure declined 9.1% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 billion by 0.3%.

The automotive segment, the largest segment of NXPI, outshined the underperformance of Mobile, Industrial & IoT, and Communication Infrastructure & Others segments, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the reported quarter.

NXP Semiconductors’ modest top-line and bottom-line guidance for the first quarter, along with a moderate performance in the fourth quarter, pushed its shares up by more than 2% in the after-market trading following the results.

Although shares of NXPI have lost 7.4% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry’s decline of 5.3%, its improved fourth-quarter results might aid its recovery.

NXPI’s Q4 2024 Details

Revenues from Automotive (57.5% of total revenues) in the fourth quarter were $1.79 billion, down 6% year over year. This figure surpassed the consensus mark of $1.732 billion.

Fourth-quarter revenues from Mobile (12.7% of total revenues) were $396 million, down 2% year over year. The figure missed the consensus mark of $399 million.

Revenues from Communication Infrastructure & Others (13.1% of total revenues) in the fourth quarter were $409 million, down 10% from the year-ago reported figure. This figure missed the consensus mark of $432.7 million.

Revenues from Industrial & IoT (16.6% of total revenues) were $516 million, which declined 22% from the year-ago level and lagged the consensus mark of $532.7 million.

NXPI’s non-GAAP gross profit in the fourth quarter was $1.789 billion, down 11% year over year. The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 120 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 57.5%.

For the fourth quarter, non-GAAP operating income declined 12.6% year over year to $1.07 billion. Operating margin contracted 140 bps to 34.2% from the year-ago quarter.

NXPI’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2024, NXPI’s cash and cash equivalent, and short-term deposit balance was $3.29 billion, up from $3.15 billion as of Sept. 29, 2024.

The long-term debt was $10.354 billion at the end of the quarter under review compared with $9.683 billion at the end of the last reported quarter.

Cash flow from operations was $391 million, down 49.8% from the previous quarter’s levels. The company’s capex investment was $130 million in the reported quarter. NXPI generated a free cash flow of $292 million in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, NXPI made dividend payments of $258 million and repurchased shares worth $455 million.

NXPI’s Q1 Guidance

For first-quarter 2025, NXPI expects revenues in the range of $2.725-$2.925 billion, indicating a decline of 6-13% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.88 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 8%.

NXPI expects adjusted earnings in the band of $2.39-$2.79 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $2.67 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 17.6%.

Currently, NXPI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

