NXPI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $168.38, changing hands as low as $165.96 per share. NXP Semiconductors NV shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NXPI's low point in its 52 week range is $132.08 per share, with $198.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.69. The NXPI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
