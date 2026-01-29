NXPI Likely to Beat Q4 Earnings Estimates: How to Play the Stock

NXP Semiconductors NXPI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 2, after market close.

NXPI expects fourth-quarter revenues between $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.30 billion, indicating an increase of 6.2% year over year.

For the fourth quarter, NXP Semiconductors anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share between $3.07 and $3.49. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $3.30 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, suggesting an increase of 3.8% year over year.

In the trailing four quarters, NXPI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.4%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price and EPS Surprise

NXP Semiconductors N.V. price-eps-surprise | NXP Semiconductors N.V. Quote

Factors to Consider for NXPI

NXP Semiconductors’ fourth-quarter performance is expected to have reflected stabilizing demand in the Automotive end market. Inventory normalization at Tier-1 customers is likely to have kept automotive growth modest during the reported quarter as shipments increasingly aligned with end demand. The company expects revenues from the Automotive end market to be up mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis and in the low single-digit percent range on a sequential basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Automotive revenues is currently pegged at $1.88 billion, indicating an increase of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Recovery in the Industrial and Internet of Things (IoT) market, supported by improving customer backlog, better order trends and strength in areas such as energy storage and building automation bodes well for NXPI’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter. The company expects revenues from Industrial & IoT end markets to be up in the mid-20% range year over year and around 10% sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI’s Industrial & IoT revenues is pegged at $637.6 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 25.5%.

Strong seasonal demand in the Mobile end market is expected to have benefited NXPI’s performance in the fourth quarter. Growth is anticipated to have been driven by wallet-related products and custom analog sold to Tier-1 customers. NXPI expects revenues from the Mobile end market to be up in the mid-teens percent range on a year-over-year basis and in the mid-single-digit range on a sequential basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $452.1 million for the Mobile end market implies an increase of 14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

However, NXP Semiconductors’ fourth-quarter performance is anticipated to have been hurt by macroeconomic headwinds and escalating geopolitical tensions. Furthermore, with 5G infrastructure buildouts slowing and telecom companies tightening capital expenditures, NXPI is anticipated to have faced significant challenges in the Communications Infrastructure & Others end market. NXPI expects revenues from Communication Infrastructure & Other end markets to be down in the 20% range on a year-over-year basis and flat on a sequential basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Communications Infrastructure & Others segment revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 is pegged at $327 million, indicating a decline of 20% on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Proven Model Says for NXPI’s Q4 Earnings

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for NXP Semiconductors this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the exact case here.

NXP Semiconductors has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

IPG Photonics IPGP has an Earnings ESP of +15.08% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

IPG Photonics is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPGP’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 38.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Microchip Technology MCHP has an Earnings ESP of +2.18% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

It is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microchip’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, up by 4 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 110% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

AMETEK AME has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

AMETEK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMETEK’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.94 per share, up by a penny over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

