NXP, TSMC affiliate plan expansion of Singapore plant, Bloomberg reports

December 04, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and a TSMC (TSM) affiliate are discussing an expansion of their $7.8B Singapore venture, as they look to diversify chip production in anticipation of growing U.S.-Chinese tensions over technology, Bloomberg’s Josh Xiao reports. NXP and Vanguard International Semiconductor broke ground Wednesday on a joint chip plant in Singapore and are already working on a phase two expansion, NXP EVP Andy Micallef told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the ceremony, though he said that addition has yet to be formally approved.

