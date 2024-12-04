NXP, TSMC affiliate plan expansion of Singapore plant, Bloomberg reports

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and a TSMC (TSM) affiliate are discussing an expansion of their $7.8B Singapore venture, as they look to diversify chip production in anticipation of growing U.S.-Chinese tensions over technology, Bloomberg’s Josh Xiao reports. NXP and Vanguard International Semiconductor broke ground Wednesday on a joint chip plant in Singapore and are already working on a phase two expansion, NXP EVP Andy Micallef told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the ceremony, though he said that addition has yet to be formally approved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.