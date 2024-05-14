NXP Semiconductors's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NXPI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for NXP Semiconductors. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $104,759, and 6 are calls, amounting to $1,142,021.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $180.0 and $340.0 for NXP Semiconductors, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NXP Semiconductors's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NXP Semiconductors's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $340.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NXP Semiconductors Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NXPI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $8.1 $8.1 $8.1 $280.00 $405.0K 303 900 NXPI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $8.3 $7.8 $8.1 $280.00 $323.1K 303 1.3K NXPI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $7.8 $7.8 $7.8 $280.00 $312.0K 303 400 NXPI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $39.0 $38.5 $38.78 $270.00 $54.2K 3 14 NXPI PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $18.7 $18.4 $18.7 $270.00 $50.4K 88 27

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products. The firm acquired Freescale Semiconductor in 2015 and now has significant market share in the automotive market, where it supplies microcontrollers and analog chips into automotive clusters, powertrains, infotainment systems, and radars. NXP Semiconductors also serves industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NXP Semiconductors, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is NXP Semiconductors Standing Right Now? With a volume of 640,520, the price of NXPI is up 1.36% at $267.51. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NXP Semiconductors

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $300.0.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on NXP Semiconductors, maintaining a target price of $270. An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors, which currently sits at a price target of $300. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors with a target price of $280. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for NXP Semiconductors, targeting a price of $280. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on NXP Semiconductors with a target price of $370.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NXP Semiconductors with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

