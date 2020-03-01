Markets
NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Warns Of Coronavirus Impact On Q1 Revenue

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) said that its expectations for first-quarter total revenue will be reduced due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The company said it has not seen any material order cancellations, but it currently expects the coronavirus impact to revenue in the first quarter to be in the range of $50 million to $150 million.

"From a business perspective, the impact is very much an estimate at this time, based on business trends over the last several weeks post the Lunar New Year holiday," the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NXPI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular