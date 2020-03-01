NXP Semiconductors Warns Of Coronavirus Impact On Q1 Revenue

(RTTNews) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) said that its expectations for first-quarter total revenue will be reduced due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The company said it has not seen any material order cancellations, but it currently expects the coronavirus impact to revenue in the first quarter to be in the range of $50 million to $150 million.

"From a business perspective, the impact is very much an estimate at this time, based on business trends over the last several weeks post the Lunar New Year holiday," the company said.

