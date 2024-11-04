NXP Semiconductors reports Q3 EPS $3.45, consensus $3.43

Reports Q3 revenue $3.25B, consensus $3.25B. “NXP delivered quarterly revenue of $3.25 billion, in-line with our overall guidance. While we experienced some strength against our expectations in the Communication Infrastructure, Mobile and Automotive end markets, we were confronted with increasing macro related weakness in the Industrial & IoT market. Our guidance for the fourth quarter reflects broader macro weakness especially in Europe and the Americas. We focus on managing what is in our control enabling NXP to drive resilient profitability and earnings in an uncertain demand environment,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP president and CEO.

