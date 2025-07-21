NXP Semiconductors Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Revenue of $2.93 Billion and Positive Guidance for Q3

NXP Semiconductors reports Q2 2025 revenue of $2.93 billion, highlighting a focus on competitive growth and strategic investments.

Quiver AI Summary

NXP Semiconductors N.V. released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting revenues of $2.93 billion, which, while down 6% from the previous year, exceeded the midpoint of their guidance. CEO Kurt Sievers highlighted improved performance across all key end markets alongside ongoing strategic developments. Among significant announcements, NXP introduced third-generation imaging processors for autonomous driving and finalized the acquisition of TTTech Auto, a company specializing in safety-critical systems for software-defined vehicles. The non-GAAP diluted earnings per share rose to $2.72, reflecting strong profitability amidst a challenging market environment. The company forecasted positive trends for the third quarter, indicating a potential recovery in demand.

Potential Positives

Revenue of $2.93 billion exceeded the midpoint of guidance, demonstrating stronger-than-expected performance across key end-markets.

Solid non-GAAP profitability metrics, including a non-GAAP gross margin of 56.5% and operating margin of 32.0%, indicate effective management of operational costs.

Significant free cash flow of $696 million, allowing for substantial capital return to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, totaling $461 million.

Strategic acquisitions and product advancements, including the completion of the acquisition of TTTech Auto and the launch of third-generation imaging processors for autonomous driving, position NXP for future growth in the automotive sector.

Potential Negatives

Revenue declined 6 percent year-on-year, indicating a potential downturn in business performance compared to the previous year.

GAAP net income attributable to stockholders decreased by 32 percent year-on-year, raising concerns about profitability.

GAAP diluted earnings per share fell by 31 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous year, which could impact investor confidence and perceptions of company growth.

FAQ

What were NXP Semiconductors' Q2 2025 revenue figures?

NXP Semiconductors reported a quarterly revenue of $2.93 billion for Q2 2025.

How did the revenue compare year-on-year?

Revenue was down 6 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

What is NXP's guidance for Q3 2025?

NXP anticipates revenue between $3.05 billion and $3.25 billion for Q3 2025.

What were the key highlights of NXP's Q2 2025 performance?

Key highlights include a GAAP gross margin of 53.4% and non-GAAP free cash flow of $696 million.

What major acquisitions did NXP announce recently?

NXP completed the acquisition of TTTech Auto, enhancing its capabilities in software-defined vehicles.

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NXPI Insider Trading Activity

$NXPI insiders have traded $NXPI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER WUAMETT (EVP & General Counsel) sold 9,132 shares for an estimated $2,100,360

ANDREW MICALLEF (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $213,940

$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 514 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 551 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NXPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXPI in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

$NXPI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXPI recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $NXPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $210.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $275.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Francois-Xavier Bouvignies from UBS set a target price of $276.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $250.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $289.0 on 06/12/2025

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today reported financial results for the second quarter, which ended June 29, 2025. “NXP delivered quarterly revenue of $2.93 billion, above the midpoint of our guidance, with all our focus end-markets performing above expectations. Our guidance for the third quarter reflects the combination of an emerging cyclical improvement in NXP's core end markets as well as the performance of our company specific growth drivers. We continue to drive solid profitability and earnings, by strengthening our competitive portfolio and by aligning our wafer fabrication footprint consistent with our hybrid manufacturing strategy,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP Chief Executive Officer.









Key Highlights for the Second Quarter 2025:











Revenue was $2.93 billion, down 6 percent year-on-year;



Revenue was $2.93 billion, down 6 percent year-on-year;



GAAP gross margin was 53.4 percent, GAAP operating margin was 23.5 percent and GAAP diluted Net Income per Share was $1.75;



GAAP gross margin was 53.4 percent, GAAP operating margin was 23.5 percent and GAAP diluted Net Income per Share was $1.75;



Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.5 percent, non-GAAP operating margin was 32.0 percent, and non-GAAP diluted Net Income per Share was $2.72;



Non-GAAP gross margin was 56.5 percent, non-GAAP operating margin was 32.0 percent, and non-GAAP diluted Net Income per Share was $2.72;



Cash flow from operations was $779 million, with net capex investments of $83 million, resulting in non-GAAP free cash flow of $696 million;



Cash flow from operations was $779 million, with net capex investments of $83 million, resulting in non-GAAP free cash flow of $696 million;



Capital return during the quarter was $461 million, representing 66 percent of second quarter non-GAAP free cash flow. Share buybacks were $204 million and dividends paid during the quarter were $257 million;



Capital return during the quarter was $461 million, representing 66 percent of second quarter non-GAAP free cash flow. Share buybacks were $204 million and dividends paid during the quarter were $257 million;



On May 8, 2025, NXP announced its third generation imaging processors for Level 2+ to Level 4 Autonomous Driving. The new S32R47 imaging radar processors in 16 nm FinFET technology, delivers up to twice the processing power versus the previous generation, building upon NXP’s proven expertise andglobal marketleadership in the automotive radar market;



On May 8, 2025, NXP announced its third generation imaging processors for Level 2+ to Level 4 Autonomous Driving. The new S32R47 imaging radar processors in 16 nm FinFET technology, delivers up to twice the processing power versus the previous generation, building upon NXP’s proven expertise andglobal marketleadership in the automotive radar market;



On June 12, 2025, NXP and Rimac Technology announced the co-development of a software defined vehicle (SDV) architecture for advanced automotive domain and zonal control. The jointly developed solution features NXP’s S32E2 processors, which are part of NXP's comprehensive S32 Automotive Processing Platform. The S32E addresses the vehicle’s need for high-performance deterministic real-time domain and zonal control in a multi-applications environment; and



On June 12, 2025, NXP and Rimac Technology announced the co-development of a software defined vehicle (SDV) architecture for advanced automotive domain and zonal control. The jointly developed solution features NXP’s S32E2 processors, which are part of NXP's comprehensive S32 Automotive Processing Platform. The S32E addresses the vehicle’s need for high-performance deterministic real-time domain and zonal control in a multi-applications environment; and



On June 17, 2025, NXP announced the completion of the acquisition of TTTech Auto, a leader in innovating unique safety-critical systems and middleware for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), pursuant to the terms of the previously announced agreement from January 2025.











Summary of Reported Second Quarter 2025 ($ millions, unaudited









)











(1)























Q2 2025













Q1 2025













Q2 2024













Q - Q













Y - Y















Total Revenue









$









2,926













$









2,835













$









3,127

















3





%

















-6%

















GAAP Gross Profit









$









1,562













$









1,560













$









1,792

















—%

















-13%















Gross Profit Adjustments



(i)







$





(90





)





$





(31





)





$





(41





)



















Non-GAAP Gross Profit









$









1,652













$









1,591













$









1,833

















4





%

















-10%















GAAP Gross Margin









53.4





%









55.0





%









57.3





%

















Non-GAAP Gross Margin









56.5





%









56.1





%









58.6





%



















GAAP Operating Income (Loss)









$









687













$









723













$









896

















-5%

















-23%















Operating Income Adjustments



(i)







$





(248





)





$





(181





)





$





(175





)



















Non-GAAP Operating Income









$









935













$









904













$









1,071

















3





%

















-13%















GAAP Operating Margin









23.5





%









25.5





%









28.7





%

















Non-GAAP Operating Margin









32.0





%









31.9





%









34.3





%



















GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Stockholders









$









445













$









490













$









658

















-9%

















-32%















Net Income Adjustments



(i)







$





(245





)





$





(183





)





$





(171





)



















Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Stockholders









$









690













$









673













$









829

















3





%

















-17%

















GAAP diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share







(ii)











$









1.75













$









1.92













$









2.54

















-9%

















-31%

















Non-GAAP diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share







(ii)











$









2.72













$









2.64













$









3.20

















3





%

















-15%































Additional information









































Q2 2025













Q1 2025













Q2 2024













Q - Q













Y - Y













Automotive





$





1,729









$





1,674









$





1,728













3%













—%













Industrial & IoT





$





546









$





508









$





616













7%













-11%













Mobile





$





331









$





338









$





345













-2%













-4%













Comm. Infra. & Other





$





320









$





315









$





438













2%













-27%













DIO









158













169













148





















DPO









60













62













64





















DSO









33













34













27





















Cash Conversion Cycle









131













141













111





















Channel Inventory (weeks)









9













9













7





















Gross Financial Leverage



(iii)











2.4x













2.4x













1.9x





















Net Financial Leverage



(iv)











1.8x













1.6x













1.3x















































































Additional Information for the Second Quarter 2025:













For an explanation of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.





Refer to Table 1 below for the weighted average number of diluted shares for the presented periods.





Gross financial leverage is defined as gross debt divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.





Net financial leverage is defined as net debt divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.













Guidance for the Third Quarter 2025: ($ millions, except Per Share data)











(1)

































GAAP













Reconciliation













non-GAAP

















Low













Mid













High





















Low













Mid













High













Total Revenue













$3,050





















$3,150





















$3,250





























$3,050





















$3,150





















$3,250















Q-Q









4%

















8%

















11%

























4%

















8%

















11%













Y-Y









-6%

















-3%

















—%

























-6%

















-3%

















—%















Gross Profit













$1,691





















$1,764





















$1,837



















$(32)



















$1,723





















$1,796





















$1,869















Gross Margin









55.4%

















56.0%

















56.5%

























56.5%

















57.0%

















57.5%















Operating Income (loss)













$818





















$881





















$944



















$(180)



















$998





















$1,061





















$1,124















Operating Margin









26.8%

















28.0%

















29.0%

























32.7%

















33.7%

















34.6%













Financial Income (expense)









$(101)

















$(101)

















$(101)

















$(10)

















$(91)

















$(91)

















$(91)













Tax rate





18.3%-19.3%

















17.0%-18.0%









Equity-accounted investees









$(5)

















$(5)

















$(5)

















$(4)

















$(1)

















$(1)

















$(1)













Non-controlling interests









$(14)

















$(14)

















$(14)

























$(14)

















$(14)

















$(14)













Shares - diluted









253.8

















253.8

















253.8

































253.8

















253.8

















253.8















Earnings Per Share - diluted













$2.22





















$2.42





















$2.62





































$2.89





















$3.10





















$3.30







































































































































Note (1) Additional Information:











GAAP Gross Profit is expected to include Purchase Price Accounting (“PPA”) effects, $(7) million; Share-based Compensation, $(15) million; Other Incidentals, $(10) million;





GAAP Operating Income (loss) is expected to include PPA effects, $(40) million; Share-based Compensation, $(116) million; Restructuring and Other Incidentals, $(24) million;





GAAP Financial Income (expense) is expected to include Other financial expense $(10) million;





GAAP Results relating to equity-accounted investees is expected to include results relating to non-foundry equity-accounted investees $(4) million;





GAAP diluted EPS is expected to include the adjustments noted above for PPA effects, Share-based Compensation, Restructuring and Other Incidentals in GAAP Operating Income (loss), the adjustment for Other financial expense, the adjustment for results relating to non-foundry equity-accounted investees and the adjustment on Tax due to the earlier mentioned adjustments.











NXP has based the guidance included in this release on judgments and estimates that management believes are reasonable given its assessment of historical trends and other information reasonably available as of the date of this release. Please note, the guidance included in this release consists of predictions only, and is subject to a wide range of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NXP's control. The guidance included in this release should not be regarded as representations by NXP that the estimated results will be achieved. Actual results may vary materially from the guidance we provide today. In relation to the use of non-GAAP financial information see the note regarding "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. For the factors, risks, and uncertainties to which judgments, estimates and forward-looking statements generally are subject see the note regarding "Forward-looking Statements." We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, including the guidance set forth herein, to reflect future events or circumstances



.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures









In managing NXP's business on a consolidated basis, management develops an annual operating plan, which is approved by our Board of Directors, using non-GAAP financial measures, that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In measuring performance against this plan, management considers the actual or potential impacts on these non-GAAP financial measures from actions taken to reduce costs with the goal of increasing our gross margin and operating margin and when assessing appropriate levels of research and development efforts. In addition, management relies upon these non-GAAP financial measures when making decisions about product spending, administrative budgets, and other operating expenses. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company’s results of operations and the factors and trends affecting NXP’s business. We believe that they enable investors to perform additional comparisons of our operating results, to assess our liquidity and capital position and to analyze financial performance excluding the effect of expenses unrelated to core operating performance, certain non-cash expenses and share-based compensation expense, which may obscure trends in NXP's underlying performance. This information also enables investors to compare financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management.





These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of these and other similar items in NXP’s non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial statements portion of this release in a schedule entitled “Financial Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited).” Please refer to the NXP Historic Financial Model file found on the Financial Information page of the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.nxp.com for additional information related to our rationale for using these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as the impact of these measures on the presentation of NXP's operations.





In addition to providing financial information on a basis consistent with GAAP, NXP also provides the following selected financial measures on a non-GAAP basis: (i) Gross profit, (ii) Gross margin, (iii) Research and development, (iv) Selling, general and administrative, (v) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (vi) Other income, (vii) Operating income (loss), (viii) Operating margin, (ix) Financial Income (expense), (x) Income tax benefit (provision), (xi) Results relating to non-foundry equity-accounted investees, (xii) Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, (xiii) Earnings per Share - Diluted, (xiv) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and trailing 12 month adjusted EBITDA, and (xv) free cash flow, trailing 12 month free cash flow and trailing 12 month free cash flow as a percent of Revenue. The non-GAAP information excludes, where applicable, the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets, the purchase accounting effect on inventory and property, plant and equipment, merger related costs (including integration costs), certain items related to divestitures, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and asset impairment charges, extinguishment of debt, foreign exchange gains and losses, income tax effect on adjustments described above and results from non-foundry equity-accounted investments.





The difference in the benefit (provision) for income taxes between our GAAP and non-GAAP results relates to the income tax effects of the GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments that we make and the income tax effect of any discrete items that occur in the interim period. Discrete items primarily relate to unexpected tax events that may occur as these amounts cannot be forecasted (e.g., the impact of changes in tax law and/or rates, changes in estimates or resolved tax audits relating to prior year tax provisions, the excess or deficit tax effects on share-based compensation, etc.).









Conference Call and Webcast Information









The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) to review the second quarter 2025 results in detail.





Interested parties may preregister to obtain a user-specific access code for the call



here



.





The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the NXP Investor Relations website at www.nxp.com. A replay of the call will be available on the NXP Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the actual call.









About NXP Semiconductors









NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.61 billion in 2024. Find out more at www.nxp.com.









Forward-looking Statements









This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, market data, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. These factors, risks and uncertainties include the following: market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; our ability to successfully introduce new technologies and products; the demand for the goods into which NXP’s products are incorporated; global trade disputes, potential increase of barriers to international trade, including the imposition of new or increased tariffs, and resulting disruptions to our established supply chains; the impact of government actions and regulations, including as a result of executive orders, including restrictions on the export of products and technology; increasing and evolving cybersecurity threats and privacy risks; our ability to accurately estimate demand and match our production capacity accordingly or obtain supplies from third-party producers; our access to production capacity from third-party outsourcing partners, and any events that might affect their business or our relationship with them; our ability to secure adequate and timely supply of equipment and materials from suppliers; our ability to avoid operational problems and product defects and, if such issues were to arise, to correct them quickly; our ability to form strategic partnerships and joint ventures and to successfully cooperate with our strategic alliance partners; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes; our ability to develop products for use in customers’ equipment and products; our ability to successfully hire and retain key management and senior product engineers; global hostilities, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and resulting regional instability, sanctions and any other retaliatory measures taken against Russia and the continued hostilities and the armed conflict in the Middle East, which could adversely impact the global supply chain, disrupt our operations or negatively impact the demand for our products in our primary end markets; our ability to maintain good relationships with our suppliers; our ability to integrate acquired businesses in an efficient and effective manner; our ability to generate sufficient cash, raise sufficient capital or refinance corporate debt at or before maturity to meet both NXP's debt service and research and development and capital investment requirements; and a change in tax laws could have an effect on our estimated effective tax rates. In addition, this document contains information concerning the semiconductor industry, our end markets and business generally, which is forward-looking in nature and is based on a variety of assumptions regarding the ways in which the semiconductor industry, our end markets and business will develop. NXP has based these assumptions on information currently available, if any one or more of these assumptions turn out to be incorrect, actual results may differ from those predicted. While NXP does not know what impact any such differences may have on its business, if there are such differences, its future results of operations and its financial condition could be materially adversely affected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak to results only as of the date the statements were made. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in our SEC filings. Copies of our SEC filings are available on our Investor Relations website, www.nxp.com/investor or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov.





For further information, please contact:









Investors:





Media:









Jeff Palmer





Paige Iven









jeff.palmer@nxp.com





paige.iven@nxp.com









+1 408 205 0687





+1 817 975 0602





















NXP Semiconductors









Table 1: Condensed consolidated statement of operations (unaudited)











($ in millions except share data)







Three months ended

















June 29, 2025













March 30, 2025













June 30, 2024









































Revenue









$









2,926

















$









2,835

















$









3,127















Cost of revenue









(1,364





)













(1,275





)













(1,335





)











Gross profit













1,562





















1,560





















1,792















Research and development









(573





)













(547





)













(594





)









Selling, general and administrative









(278





)













(281





)













(270





)









Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









(25





)













(27





)













(28





)











Total operating expenses













(876









)

















(855









)

















(892









)











Other income (expense)









1

















18

















(4





)











Operating income (loss)













687





















723





















896















Financial income (expense):





























Other financial income (expense)









(86





)













(92





)













(75





)











Income (loss) before income taxes













601





















631





















821















Benefit (provision) for income taxes









(116





)













(130





)













(154





)









Results relating to equity-accounted investees









(28





)













(4





)













(3





)











Net income (loss)













457





















497





















664















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests









12

















7

















6















Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders













445





















490





















658













































Earnings per share data:































Net income (loss) per common share attributable to stockholders in $









Basic





$





1.76













$





1.93













$





2.58













Diluted





$





1.75













$





1.92













$





2.54









































Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period (in thousands):









Basic









252,418

















253,709

















255,478













Diluted









253,844

















255,018

















258,732























































NXP Semiconductors









Table 2: Condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)











($ in millions)







As of

















June 29, 2025













March 30, 2025













June 30, 2024













ASSETS

































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents





$





3,170













$





3,988













$





2,859













Short-term deposits









—

















—

















400













Accounts receivable, net









1,071

















1,060

















927













Assets held for sale









294

















—

















—













Inventories, net









2,361

















2,350

















2,148













Other current assets









790

















627

















546















Total current assets













7,686





















8,025





















6,880













































Non-current assets:































Deferred tax assets









1,306

















1,284

















1,067













Other non-current assets









1,909

















1,942

















1,223













Property, plant and equipment, net









3,130

















3,210

















3,289













Identified intangible assets, net









1,121

















777

















796













Goodwill









10,098

















9,942

















9,941















Total non-current assets













17,564





















17,155





















16,316













































Total assets













25,250





















25,180





















23,196













































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































Current liabilities:































Accounts payable









892

















863

















929













Restructuring liabilities-current









65

















75

















62













Other current liabilities









1,471

















1,412

















1,622













Short-term debt









1,999

















1,499

















499















Total current liabilities













4,427





















3,849





















3,112













































Non-current liabilities:































Long-term debt









9,479

















10,226

















9,681













Restructuring liabilities









60

















4

















7













Other non-current liabilities









1,348

















1,424

















1,051















Total non-current liabilities













10,887





















11,654





















10,739











































Non-controlling interests









367

















355

















327













Stockholders’ equity









9,569

















9,322

















9,018















Total equity













9,936





















9,677





















9,345













































Total liabilities and equity













25,250





















25,180





















23,196

























































NXP Semiconductors









Table 3: Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)











($ in millions)







Three months ended

















June 29, 2025













March 30, 2025













June 30, 2024













Cash flows from operating activities:

































Net income (loss)









$









457

















$









497

















$









664















Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization









207

















209

















213













Share-based compensation









117

















127

















114













Amortization of discount (premium) on debt, net









—

















1

















1













Amortization of debt issuance costs









2

















1

















1













Net (gain) loss on sale of assets









(6





)













(22





)













—













Results relating to equity-accounted investees









28

















4

















3













(Gain) loss on equity securities, net









(3





)













6

















3













Deferred tax expense (benefit)









3

















(27





)













(23





)











Changes in operating assets and liabilities:































(Increase) decrease in receivables and other current assets









(106





)













(29





)













10













(Increase) decrease in inventories









(90





)













6

















(46





)









Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities









33

















(110





)













(220





)









(Increase) decrease in other non-current assets









131

















(106





)













40













Exchange differences









9

















4

















5













Other items









(3





)













4

















(4





)











Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities













779





















565





















761













































Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchase of identified intangible assets









(37





)













(25





)













(55





)









Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment









(83





)













(139





)













(185





)









Proceeds from the disposals of property, plant and equipment









—

















1

















1













Purchase of interests in businesses, net of cash acquired









(679





)













—

















—













Purchase of investments









(93





)













(53





)













—















Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities













(892









)

















(216









)

















(239









)







































Cash flows from financing activities:





























Repurchase of long-term debt









(500





)













—

















—













Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt









—

















370

















—













Proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper notes









1,565

















646

















—













Repayment of commercial paper notes









(1,315





)













(146





)













—













Dividends paid to common stockholders









(257





)













(258





)













(260





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock through stock plans









2

















37

















3













Purchase of treasury shares and restricted stock unit withholdings









(204





)













(303





)













(310





)









Other, net









—

















(1





)













—















Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities













(709









)

















345





















(567









)







































Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash positions









4

















2

















(4





)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents











(818









)

















696





















(49









)











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









3,988

















3,292

















2,908















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period













3,170





















3,988





















2,859













































Net cash paid during the period for:































Interest









109

















41

















86













Income taxes, net of refunds









167

















96

















193















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets:































Cash proceeds from the sale of assets









6

















31

















1













Book value of these assets









—

















(9





)













(1





)











Non-cash investing activities:































Non-cash capital expenditures









103

















108

















166























































NXP Semiconductors









Table 4: Financial Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results (unaudited)











($ in millions except share data)







Three months ended

















June 29, 2025













March 30, 2025













June 30, 2024













GAAP Gross Profit









$









1,562

















$









1,560

















$









1,792















PPA Effects









(7





)













(8





)













(12





)









Restructuring









(61





)













(4





)













(4





)









Share-based compensation









(14





)













(16





)













(15





)









Other incidentals









(8





)













(3





)













(10





)











Non-GAAP Gross Profit









$









1,652

















$









1,591

















$









1,833

















GAAP Gross margin













53.4









%

















55.0









%

















57.3









%













Non-GAAP Gross margin













56.5









%

















56.1









%

















58.6









%











GAAP Research and development





$





(573





)









$





(547





)









$





(594





)









Restructuring









(3





)













(7





)













(4





)









Share-based compensation









(58





)













(64





)













(58





)









Other incidentals









(7





)













(1





)













—













Non-GAAP Research and development





$





(505





)









$





(475





)









$





(532





)









GAAP Selling, general and administrative





$





(278





)









$





(281





)









$





(270





)









PPA effects









—

















—

















(1





)









Restructuring









(3





)













(3





)













2













Share-based compensation









(45





)













(47





)













(41





)









Other incidentals









(15





)













(20





)













(2





)









Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative





$





(215





)









$





(211





)









$





(228





)











GAAP Operating income (loss)









$









687

















$









723

















$









896















PPA effects









(32





)













(40





)













(41





)









Restructuring









(67





)













(14





)













(6





)









Share-based compensation









(117





)













(127





)













(114





)









Other incidentals









(32





)













—

















(14





)











Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)









$









935

















$









904

















$









1,071

















GAAP Operating margin













23.5









%

















25.5









%

















28.7









%













Non-GAAP Operating margin













32.0









%

















31.9









%

















34.3









%













GAAP Income tax benefit (provision)









$









(116









)













$









(130









)













$









(154









)











Income tax effect









32

















13

















15















Non-GAAP Income tax benefit (provision)









$









(148









)













$









(143









)













$









(169









)













GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders









$









445

















$









490

















$









658















PPA Effects









(32





)













(40





)













(41





)









Restructuring









(67





)













(14





)













(6





)









Share-based compensation









(117





)













(127





)













(114





)









Other incidentals









(32





)













—

















(14





)









Other adjustments:





























Adjustments to financial income (expense)









(1





)













(12





)













(8





)









Income tax effect









32

















13

















15













Results relating to equity-accounted investees, excluding Foundry investees



1











(28





)













(3





)













(3





)











Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders









$









690

















$









673

















$









829







































































Additional Information:

































Refer to Table 7 below for further information regarding the results relating to equity-accounted investees.











































GAAP net income (loss) per common share attributable to stockholders - diluted









$









1.75

















$









1.92

















$









2.54















PPA Effects









(0.12





)













(0.16





)













(0.16





)









Restructuring









(0.27





)













(0.05





)













(0.02





)









Share-based compensation









(0.46





)













(0.50





)













(0.44





)









Other incidentals









(0.13





)













—

















(0.06





)









Other adjustments:





























Adjustments to financial income (expense)









—

















(0.05





)













(0.03





)









Income tax effect









0.12

















0.05

















0.06













Results relating to equity-accounted investees, excluding Foundry investees



1











(0.11





)













(0.01





)













(0.01





)











Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share attributable to stockholders - diluted









$









2.72

















$









2.64

















$









3.20







































































Additional Information:

































Refer to Table 7 below for further information regarding the results relating to equity-accounted investees.















NXP Semiconductors









Table 5: Financial Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial income (expense) (unaudited)











($ in millions)







Three months ended

















June 29, 2025













March 30, 2025













June 30, 2024













GAAP Financial income (expense)









$









(86









)













$









(92









)













$









(75









)











Foreign exchange loss









(7





)













(3





)













(2





)









Other financial expense









6

















(9





)













(6





)











Non-GAAP Financial income (expense)









$









(85









)













$









(80









)













$









(67









)

















































NXP Semiconductors









Table 6: Financial Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Other income (expense) (unaudited)











($ in millions)







Three months ended

















June 29, 2025













March 30, 2025













June 30, 2024













GAAP Other income (expense)









$









1

















$









18

















$









(4









)











PPA effects









—

















(5





)













—













Other incidentals









(2





)













24

















(2





)











Non-GAAP Other income (expense)









$









3

















$









(1









)













$









(2









)





















































NXP Semiconductors









Table 7: Financial Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Results relating to equity-accounted investees (unaudited)











($ in millions)







Three months ended

















June 29, 2025













March 30, 2025













June 30, 2024













GAAP Results relating to equity-accounted investees









$









(28









)













$









(4









)













$









(3









)











Results of equity-accounted investees, excluding Foundry investees



1











(28





)













(3





)













(3





)











Non-GAAP Results relating to equity-accounted investees









$









—

















$









(1









)













$









—











































Additional Information:













We adjust our results relating to equity-accounted investees for those results from investments over which NXP has significant influence, but not control, and whose business activities are not related to the core operating performance of NXP. Our equity-investments in foundry partners are part of our long-term core operating performance and accordingly those results comprise the Non-GAAP Results relating to equity-accounted investees.



























NXP Semiconductors









Table 8: Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow (unaudited)











($ in millions)







Three months ended

















June 29, 2025













March 30, 2025













June 30, 2024













GAAP Net income (loss)









$









457

















$









497

















$









664

















Reconciling items to EBITDA (Non-GAAP)































Financial (income) expense









86

















92

















75













(Benefit) provision for income taxes









116

















130

















154













Depreciation and impairment









143

















143

















146













Amortization









64

















66

















67















EBITDA (Non-GAAP)









$









866

















$









928

















$









1,106

















Reconciling items to adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)































Results of equity-accounted investees, excluding Foundry investees



1











28

















3

















3













Purchase accounting effect on asset sale









—

















5

















—













Restructuring









67

















14

















6













Share-based compensation









117

















127

















114













Other incidental items



2











25

















(4





)













14















Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)









$









1,103

















$









1,073

















$









1,243

















Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)









$









4,745

















$









4,885

















$









5,297











































Additional Information:

































Refer to Table 7 above for further information regarding the results relating to equity-accounted investees.













2. Excluding from total other incidental items, charges included in depreciation, amortization or impairment reconciling items:













other incidental items













7

















4

















—

































































































($ in millions)







Three months ended

















June 29, 2025













March 30, 2025













June 30, 2024













Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities









$









779

















$









565

















$









761















Net capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment









(83





)













(138





)













(184





)











Non-GAAP free cash flow









$









696

















$









427

















$









577

















Trailing twelve month non-GAAP free cash flow









$









2,008

















$









1,889

















$









2,954

















Trailing twelve month non-GAAP free cash flow





as percent of Revenue













17









%

















15









%

















23









%











































