NXP Semiconductors raising prices after product shortages, cost increases - letter

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Dutch automotive chip supplier NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O has told customers that it must raise prices on all products because it is facing a "significant increase" in materials costs and a "severe shortage" of chips, according to a letter to its customers seen by Reuters.

"To address the unforeseen increase in costs from our suppliers, we reluctantly must raise pricing on all products," the Nov. 26 letter to the chipmakers customers said. NXP confirmed the authenticity of the letter but declined to comment further.

Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE said Friday that a global chip supply shortage could lead to interruptions in automobile production in China.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Yilei Sun in Beijing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.