NXP Semiconductors Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

NXP Semiconductors NXPI reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $2.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.26%. The figure declined 15% year over year.



NXP Semiconductors’ top line of $2.93 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.90 billion by 0.9% and came above the midpoint of management’s guidance. The figure declined 6% year over year.



NXPI stock declined 5.94% in the after-market trading hours on Monday.

NXPI’s Q2 2025 Details

Revenues from Automotive (59.1% of total revenues) in the second quarter were $1.73 billion, up 0.1% year over year and 3% sequentially. Our model estimate for Automotive revenues was pegged at $1.6 billion, which indicated a 7.2% year-over-year decline.



Second-quarter revenues from Mobile (11.3% of total revenues) were $331 million, down 4% year over year and 2% from the previous quarter. Our model estimate for Mobile revenues was pegged at $325.5 million, which indicated a 5.7% year-over-year decline.



Revenues from Communication Infrastructure & Others (10.9% of total revenues) were $320 million, representing a 27% decline from the year-ago quarter and a 2% increase sequentially. Our model estimate for Communication Infrastructure & Others revenues was pegged at $397.2 million, which indicated a 9.3% year-over-year decline.



Revenues from Industrial & IoT (18.7% of total revenues) were $546 million, down 11% from the year-ago quarter and up 7% sequentially. Our model estimate for Industrial & IoT revenues was pegged at $571.8 million, which indicated a 7.2% year-over-year decline.



NXPI’s non-GAAP gross profit in the second quarter was $1.66 billion, down 10% year over year and up 4% sequentially. The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 210 basis points year over year to 56.5%.



Non-GAAP operating income declined 13% year over year to $935 million, with the operating margin shrinking 230 basis points to 32% from the year-ago quarter.

NXPI’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2025, NXPI’s cash and cash equivalents were $3.170 billion, down from $3.988 billion as of March 30, 2025.



Long-term debt at the end of the second quarter was $9.479 billion, down from $10.226 billion in the prior quarter.



Cash flow from operations was $779 million, up from $565 million in the previous quarter. Capital expenditures amounted to $83 million, leading to a non-GAAP free cash flow of $696 million.



During the quarter, NXPI paid dividends of $257 million and repurchased shares worth $204 million.

NXPI’s Q3 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, NXPI expects revenues in the range of $3.05-$3.25 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.07 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.51%.



NXPI expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the band of $2.89-$3.30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.02, indicating a year-over-year decline of 12.46%.

