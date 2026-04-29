NXP Semiconductors Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Broad-Based End Demand

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2026, supported by improving demand across its key markets and continued traction in newer growth programs. Non-GAAP earnings came in at $3.05 per share, up 16% year over year, and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.46%.

Quarterly revenues were $3.18 billion, up 12% from the year-ago period, and topped the consensus mark by 1.95%. Channel inventory ended the quarter at 11 weeks, aligning with the company’s long-term target and reflecting a distribution pipeline positioned to support near-term demand.

NXPI’s End Markets Show Broad-Based Strength

Automotive remained the largest contributor, generating $1.78 billion of revenues in the quarter, up 6% year over year. Management highlighted accelerating software-defined vehicle programs, improving electrification trends, and momentum in radar and connectivity as key contributors.Industrial & IoT revenues rose to $628 million, increasing 24% year over year and landing near the high end of guidance. The company pointed to strength in factory automation, data centers and energy storage, with newer industrial processing solutions such as i.MX, RT and MCX driving a meaningful share of the segment’s growth.

Mobile revenues came in at $391 million, rising 16% year over year. Management tied the performance to continued strength in its secure mobile transactions franchise, indicating steady demand for solutions that support secure payments and authentication use cases.

Communication Infrastructure & Other revenues reached $380 million, up 21% year over year. Management cited digital networking exposure tied to data center applications and ongoing ramps of its UCODE RFID product as key drivers, pointing to improving conditions versus the prior year’s softer baseline in this segment.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NXP Semiconductors N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NXP Semiconductors N.V. Quote

NXPI Expands Profitability on Mix and Efficiency

Non-GAAP gross profit increased 14% year over year to $1.82 billion, while non-GAAP gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 57.1%, modestly above guidance on solid fall-through from higher revenues. The company also benefited from product mix improvements and front-end utilization progress.

Non-GAAP operating income soared 16% year over year to $1.05 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 120 basis points to 33.1%, underscoring disciplined execution as volumes improved.

NXPI’s Cash Generation Supports Shareholder Returns

NXP Semiconductors generated $793 million of cash flow from operations in the quarter. Net capital expenditures were $79 million, resulting in non-GAAP free cash flow of $714 million, or 22.4% of revenues.

Capital return totaled $358 million, comprising $256 million in dividends and $102 million in share repurchases. The company also repurchased an additional $32 million of shares after quarter end under a 10b5-1 program, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to return excess cash to shareholders.

NXP Semiconductors Maintains a Strong Balance Sheet

The company ended the quarter with $11.7 billion of total debt and $3.71 billion in cash, with net debt of about $8.0 billion. Management said that cash usage reflected debt repayments, joint venture investments, capital returns and capital spending, partly offset by cash generation and proceeds from the MEMS Sensors divestiture.

NXP Semiconductors completed the sale of its MEMS Sensors business during the quarter, receiving $878 million in cash proceeds at closing. The company also continued to manage its maturity profile, retiring a $500 million tranche due in March and another $750 million tranche due in June after the quarter closed.

NXP Semiconductors Expects a Stronger Second Quarter

For the second quarter of 2026, NXPI expects revenues in the range of $3.35-$3.55 billion. The midpoint of $3.45 billion implies 18% year-over-year growth and an 8% sequential increase. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be in the $3.29-$3.72 band (midpoint $3.50). Management anticipates broader customer adoption of its products across regions and end markets during the second quarter.

Profitability is also expected to improve sequentially, with non-GAAP gross margin guided at 58% at the midpoint and operating margin projected at 34.7%. The company expects operating expenses of about $804 million, reflecting normal annual merit increases and an annual RFID licensing fee.

NXP Semiconductors Highlights Data Center Momentum

Management provided additional transparency on its data center exposure, emphasizing a focus on the control plane rather than accelerators or data-plane compute. The company said that data center-related revenues were about $200 million in 2025 and are expected to exceed $500 million in 2026, supported by a ramp-up in system cooling, power supply, board management and control-plane switching applications.

NXP Semiconductors also reiterated that its industrial-grade processing and security capabilities are differentiators for this opportunity, pointing to products such as Layerscape networking processing, i.MX processors for board management and microcontrollers in security and cooling subsystems. These, alongside continued investment in automotive and industrial processing platforms, underpin management’s view that momentum should build through the remainder of 2026.

NXPI’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, NXP Semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Micron Technology MU, Broadcom AVGO and NVIDIA NVDA. Micron Technology and Broadcom each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron Technology’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $58.36 per share in the past 30 days, suggesting an increase of 604% from fiscal 2025’s reported figure. Micron Technology shares have surged 76.7% year to date (YTD).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved northward by 9 cents to $11.45 per share over the past 30 days and calls for a year-over-year jump of 67.9%. Broadcom shares have soared 15.5% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2027 earnings has moved upward by 3 cents to $8.06 per share in the past 30 days, implying a year-over-year improvement of approximately 69%. NVIDIA shares have risen 14.3% YTD.

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