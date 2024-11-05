NXP Semiconductors price target lowered to $300 from $330 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered the firm’s price target on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to $300 from $330 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Q3 results were in line, but the Q4 sales and EPS outlook offered by the company was 8% and 14% below Street consensus, respectively. With direct/channel inventory near lows, the firm sees NXP being poised for a “meaningful rebound” on an eventual recovery, adding that its new price target reflects group multiple compression.

