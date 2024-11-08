NXP Semiconductors price target lowered to $285 from $300 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay lowered the firm’s price target on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to $285 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said there were no major surprises as its Analyst Day set a reasonable bar for growth while highlighting secular growth tech differentiation in hardware and software and a higher margin profile.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NXPI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.