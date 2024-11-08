News & Insights

NXP Semiconductors price target lowered to $285 from $300 at TD Cowen

November 08, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

TD Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay lowered the firm’s price target on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to $285 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said there were no major surprises as its Analyst Day set a reasonable bar for growth while highlighting secular growth tech differentiation in hardware and software and a higher margin profile.

