NXP Semiconductors price target lowered to $285 from $300 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay lowered the firm’s price target on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to $285 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said there were no major surprises as its Analyst Day set a reasonable bar for growth while highlighting secular growth tech differentiation in hardware and software and a higher margin profile.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NXPI:
- NXP Semiconductors price target lowered to $252 from $287 at Truist
- NXP Semiconductors price target lowered to $275 from $285 at UBS
- NXP Semiconductors price target lowered to $250 from $260 at Susquehanna
- NXP Semiconductors Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results
- NXP Semiconductors price target lowered to $300 from $330 at Oppenheimer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.