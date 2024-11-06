NXP Semiconductors price target lowered to $250 from $260 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland lowered the firm’s price target on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to $250 from $260 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported in-line results but weaker guidance as the company continues to digest additional automotive inventory and navigates industrial demand softness.

