NXP Semiconductors options imply 6.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is 2.4x normal with puts leading calls 10:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.4%, or $15.19, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.5%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NXPI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.