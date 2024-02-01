NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI is slated to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 5.



NXP Semiconductors expects fourth-quarter 2023 revenues in the range of $3.3-$3.5 billion, suggesting growth of 3% year over year at the midpoint.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating growth of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.



The company expects fourth-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings in the range of $3.44-$3.86 per share.



For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.64 per share, which has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a decline of 2.4% year over year.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.37%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price and EPS Surprise

NXP Semiconductors N.V. price-eps-surprise | NXP Semiconductors N.V. Quote

Factors to Note

NXP Semiconductors’ fourth-quarter 2023 results are likely to have benefited from strength across the Automotive segment, owing to strong demand in its radar systems, electrification solutions and high-performance processes for software-defined vehicles.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Automotive revenues is currently pegged at $1.89 billion, indicating growth of 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Strong momentum across the company’s core industrial business is expected to have aided its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s leading market position across communications infrastructure and IoT end markets is likely to have acted as a tailwind.



The consensus mark for Industrial & IoT segment revenues in fourth-quarter 2023 is pegged at $644.19 million, indicating a rise of 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.



However, the weakening macro-environment, including subdued demand in China, is likely to have been a major headwind for the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Weakness in the mobile sector, due to end-of-life in some of its network edge products, is expected to have been another headwind for the company.



The consensus mark for Mobile segment revenues in fourth-quarter 2023 is pegged at $384.81 million, indicating a decline of 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Further, sluggish demand, owing to geopolitical challenges and elevated inflation, is likely to have hurt NXPI’s profitability in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for NXPI this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



NXP Semiconductors has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



BlackLine BL has an Earnings ESP of +2.62% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BlackLine is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BL’s earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, suggesting a jump of 57.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Twilio TWLO has an Earnings ESP of +31.37% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Twilo is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWLO’s earnings is pinned at 57 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 22 cents per share.



Bill Holdings BILL has an Earnings ESP of +6.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Bill Holdings is set to announce second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pinned at 41 cents per share, suggesting a fall of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

