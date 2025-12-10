NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $230.78, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.68% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

The chipmaker's shares have seen an increase of 12.42% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of NXP Semiconductors will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.3, marking a 3.77% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.3 billion, showing a 6.12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.77 per share and a revenue of $12.23 billion, representing changes of -10.08% and -3.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. NXP Semiconductors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NXP Semiconductors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.38. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 46.22 for its industry.

One should further note that NXPI currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.