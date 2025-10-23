NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $220.73, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.89%.

The stock of chipmaker has fallen by 4.61% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 27, 2025. On that day, NXP Semiconductors is projected to report earnings of $3.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.86%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.15 billion, reflecting a 2.95% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.71 per share and a revenue of $12.12 billion, signifying shifts of -10.54% and -3.9%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NXP Semiconductors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. NXP Semiconductors is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, NXP Semiconductors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 39.3.

Meanwhile, NXPI's PEG ratio is currently 2.14. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.