NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) was down 2.99% at $210.90. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.3%.

The chipmaker's shares have seen an increase of 3.17% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 21, 2025. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $2.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.88%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.9 billion, indicating a 7.26% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.51 per share and a revenue of $11.97 billion, signifying shifts of -12.07% and -5.09%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. NXP Semiconductors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, NXP Semiconductors is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.89. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 38.2 of its industry.

It's also important to note that NXPI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry stood at 2.16 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

