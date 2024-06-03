NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $269.94, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

The chipmaker's stock has climbed by 5.53% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.61% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NXP Semiconductors in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.71%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.13 billion, indicating a 5.25% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.99 per share and revenue of $13.13 billion, which would represent changes of -0.14% and -1.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.44% increase. NXP Semiconductors presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, NXP Semiconductors is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.72.

It's also important to note that NXPI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.27. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

