NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $190.46, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NXP Semiconductors as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.1 billion, up 20.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.95 per share and revenue of $12.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.59% and +15.11%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NXP Semiconductors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, NXP Semiconductors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.74.

We can also see that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

