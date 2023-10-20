NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) ending at $185.76, denoting a -1.15% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

The chipmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 3.13% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.39% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.04%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.39 billion, showing a 1.71% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.79 per share and a revenue of $13.22 billion, indicating changes of -12.28% and +0.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, NXP Semiconductors possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, NXP Semiconductors is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.63. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.75 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.