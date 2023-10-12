NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $202.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.63%.

Shares of the chipmaker have appreciated by 1.53% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.58, reflecting a 6.04% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.39 billion, down 1.71% from the year-ago period.

NXPI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.79 per share and revenue of $13.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.28% and +0.12%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NXP Semiconductors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NXP Semiconductors's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.75. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.19 for its industry.

Investors should also note that NXPI has a PEG ratio of 0.89 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry stood at 2.08 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

