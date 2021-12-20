NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $217.65, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.37%.

NXP Semiconductors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.01, up 12.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3 billion, up 19.73% from the prior-year quarter.

NXPI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.58 per share and revenue of $11.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.78% and +28.02%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NXP Semiconductors is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.3.

We can also see that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

