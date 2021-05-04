NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $191.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

In that report, analysts expect NXPI to post earnings of $2.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 230%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.57 billion, up 41.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.62 per share and revenue of $10.55 billion, which would represent changes of +22.55% and +22.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXPI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.59% higher within the past month. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NXPI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.03.

Investors should also note that NXPI has a PEG ratio of 1.99 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.