NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $179.13, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Shares of the chipmaker have depreciated by 10.46% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.39 billion, down 1.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $13.79 per share and revenue of $13.22 billion, indicating changes of -12.28% and +0.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for NXP Semiconductors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NXP Semiconductors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NXP Semiconductors has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.02 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.83.

One should further note that NXPI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

