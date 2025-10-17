NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $214.35, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.02% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 27, 2025. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion, down 2.95% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.71 per share and a revenue of $12.12 billion, indicating changes of -10.54% and -3.9%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% upward. NXP Semiconductors currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, NXP Semiconductors is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.69, so one might conclude that NXP Semiconductors is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that NXPI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

