NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) ending at $200.64, denoting a -0.99% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 17.58% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.59, down 20.06% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.83 billion, indicating a 9.58% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.76 per share and a revenue of $11.93 billion, indicating changes of -10.16% and -5.44%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.6% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. NXP Semiconductors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NXP Semiconductors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.23. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.76 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that NXPI has a PEG ratio of 2.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NXPI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.