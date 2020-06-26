NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.85, changing hands as low as $108.13 per share. NXP Semiconductors NV shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXPI's low point in its 52 week range is $58.41 per share, with $139.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.47.

