NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $212.93, changing hands as low as $212.19 per share. NXP Semiconductors NV shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXPI's low point in its 52 week range is $148.09 per share, with $260.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $213.77. The NXPI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.