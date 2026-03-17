NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) ended the recent trading session at $194.02, demonstrating a +1.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.47%.

Shares of the chipmaker witnessed a loss of 21.5% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.87%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NXP Semiconductors in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, NXP Semiconductors is projected to report earnings of $2.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.88%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.12 billion, showing a 9.99% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.93 per share and a revenue of $13.44 billion, representing changes of +17.95% and +9.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. NXP Semiconductors presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 41.3 of its industry.

Meanwhile, NXPI's PEG ratio is currently 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.18.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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