NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $226.51, moving +2.08% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

The stock of chipmaker has fallen by 3.01% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.1, indicating a 10.14% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.15 billion, indicating a 2.96% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.7 per share and a revenue of $12.12 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.62% and -3.92%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. NXP Semiconductors is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, NXP Semiconductors is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 38.04, so one might conclude that NXP Semiconductors is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that NXPI currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NXPI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.