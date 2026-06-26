NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $277.02, marking a -7.24% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.24%.

The chipmaker's stock has dropped by 9.58% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 28, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.54, reflecting a 30.15% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.47 billion, indicating a 18.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.79 per share and revenue of $14.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.23% and +14.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, NXP Semiconductors possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, NXP Semiconductors is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.2. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 59.79 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NXPI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.