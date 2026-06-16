NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) ended the recent trading session at $302.89, demonstrating a -4.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Shares of the chipmaker witnessed a gain of 8.3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.85%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NXP Semiconductors in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 28, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.52, up 29.41% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.47 billion, indicating a 18.48% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.77 per share and a revenue of $14.03 billion, signifying shifts of +25.06% and +14.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, NXP Semiconductors is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, NXP Semiconductors is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.39. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 65.57 for its industry.

We can also see that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 5, this industry ranks in the top 3% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.