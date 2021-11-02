NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI reported third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.82 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. Further, the figure increased 65.9% year over year and 18.5% sequentially.



Revenues of $2.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 billion. The figure was up 26.2% from the year-ago period and 10.2% on a sequential basis.



Top-line growth was driven by a strong performance across automotive, mobile, and industrial and IoT end markets in the reported quarter.

End-Market Detail

Automotive generated $1.5 billion in revenues (contributing 51% to the total revenues), reflecting a year-over-year increase of 51%.



Revenues from Industrial & IoT were $607 million (21% of total revenues), which rose 18% from the prior-year quarter.



Revenues from Mobile were $345 million (12% of total revenues), up 2% from the year-ago level.



Communication Infrastructure & Others generated $454 million in revenues (which contributed 16% to the total revenues), up 0.4% year over year.

Operating Results

The non-GAAP gross margin was 56.5%, which expanded 640 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.



Operating expenses were $872 million, down 17.7% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure significantly contracted to 30.5% from 46.7% in the prior-year quarter.



The non-GAAP operating margin of 33.5% for the reported quarter expanded 770 bps from the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 3, 2021, cash and cash equivalent balance were $2.3 billion compared with $2.9 billion as of Jul 4, 2021.



Inventories were $1.17 billion at the end of the third quarter, up from $1.12 billion in the second quarter. Accounts receivables decreased to $979 million from $991 million in the previous quarter.



Long-term debt was $8.6 billion at the end of the quarter under review compared with $9.6 billion in the last reported quarter.



The company generated a cash flow of $924 million in the third quarter, up from $636 million in the second quarter.



Its capex investment stood at $200 million. It generated a free cash flow of $724 million in the reported quarter.



In the third quarter, NXP Semiconductors returned $1.3 billion to shareholders primarily through share repurchases and dividend payments.

4Q21 Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2021, the company expects revenues of $2.925-$3.075 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 17-23%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.9 billion, which is lower than the mid-point of NXP Semiconductors’ expected range.



The company expects a non-GAAP gross margin between 56% and 57%. The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 33.1% and 34.5%.

