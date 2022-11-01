NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $4.98 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36%. Further, the figure increased 77% year over year and 5%, sequentially.

Revenues of $3.45 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. The figure was up 20% from the year-ago period’s level and 4%, sequentially. It was also close to the upper end of the guided range of $3.35-$3.50 billion.

Top-line growth was driven by a strong performance across the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure & others’ end markets in the reported quarter.

End-Market Detail

Automotive generated $1.80 billion of revenues (contributing 52% to the total revenues), reflecting a year-over-year increase of 24%. Growth was driven by innovation in systems solutions. NXPI’s robust sensing, processing and control applications aided revenue growth.

Revenues from Industrial & IoT were $713 million (21% of the top line), which rose 17% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Growing momentum in connected edge processing, connectivity and security remained a tailwind.

Revenues from Mobile were $410 million (12% of total revenues), up 19% from the year-ago period’s level. The increment in revenues was driven by an increased attach rate. Strong momentum in secure mobile wallet, access and identification supported revenue growth.

Communication Infrastructure & Others generated $518 million of revenues (which contributed 15% to the total revenues), up 14% year over year. The new cellular standards contributed well to segmental growth. NXP Semiconductors’ strong position in high-power RF power remained a positive.

Operating Results

The non-GAAP gross margin was 58%, which expanded 150 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $548 million, up 11% year over year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 19% year over year to $289 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses contracted 100 bps year over year to 16%, while SG&A expenses matched the year-ago quarter’s figure of 8%.

The non-GAAP operating margin of 36.9% for the reported quarter expanded 340 bps from the prior-year period’s figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 2, 2022, cash and cash equivalent balance was $3.76 billion, up from $3.55 billion as of Jul 3, 2022.

Inventories were $1.58 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022, up from $1.46 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Accounts receivables increased to $1.01 billion from $996 million in the previous quarter.

Long-term debt was $11.162 billion at the end of the quarter under review compared with $11.160 billion in the last reported quarter.

NXPI generated a cash flow of $1.14 billion in the third quarter of 2022, up from $819 million in the previous quarter.

Its capex investment stood at $281 million, up from $268 million in the prior quarter. NXPI generated a free cash flow of $863 million in the reported quarter.

Q422 Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2022, NXP Semiconductors expects revenues of $3.2-$3.4 billion, suggesting growth of 5-12% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.4 billion.

NXPI expects a non-GAAP gross margin between 57.3% and 58.3%. The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 35.1% and 36.8%.

