NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI delivered third-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $3.70 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.35%. The figure decreased 2.9% year over year.



Revenues of $3.43 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39 billion. The figure was down 0.3% from the year-ago level.



This was attributed to sluggishness in the Industrial & IoT and Mobile end markets during the reported quarter.



The company witnessed strong momentum in the Automotive and Communication Infrastructure & Others markets.



NXPI has returned 14.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s growth of 8.1%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NXP Semiconductors N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NXP Semiconductors N.V. Quote

End-Market Detail

Automotive generated $1.89 billion in revenues (55% of total revenues), reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5%, driven by innovation in system solutions. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion.



Revenues from Industrial & IoT were $607 million (17.7% of total revenues), down 15% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The reported figure came ahead of the consensus mark of $589.5 million.



Revenues from Mobile were $377 million (11% of total revenues), down 8% from the year-ago period’s level. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $349 million.



Communication Infrastructure & Others generated $559 million in revenues (16.3% of total revenues), up 8% year over year. The new cellular standards contributed well to segmental growth. The reported figure missed the consensus mark of $565.06 million.

Operating Results

The non-GAAP gross margin was 58.5%, which expanded 50 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Research and development (R&D) expenses were $601 million, up 9.7% year over year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 1.7% year over year to $294 million.



As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses expanded 160 bps year over year to 17.5% and SG&A expenses increased 20 bps year over year to 8.6%.



The non-GAAP operating margin of 35% for the reported quarter contracted 190 bps from the prior-year period’s figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 1, 2023, the cash and cash equivalent balance was $4.04 billion, up from $3.86 million as of Jul 2, 2023.



Long-term debt was $10.173 billion at the end of the quarter under review compared with $10.171 billion at the end of the last reported quarter.



NXPI generated a cash flow of $988 million in the third quarter of 2023, up from $756 million in the previous quarter.



The company’s capex investment was $200 million in the reported quarter. NXPI generated a free cash flow of $788 million in the quarter.



During the third quarter, it made dividend payments of $262 million and repurchased shares worth $306 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2023, NXP Semiconductors expects revenues of $3.3-$3.5 billion, suggesting a decline of 1% year over year at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.41 billion.



It expects a non-GAAP gross margin between 58% and 59%. The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be between 34.5% and 36.3%.



The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings within the range of $3.44-$3.86 per share. The consensus estimates for the same is pegged at $3.59 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NXP Semiconductors currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Asure Software ASUR, Adobe ADBE and Arista Networks ANET. Asure Software sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Adobe and Arista Networks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Asure Software shares have lost 9.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 27%.



Adobe shares have gained 67.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADBE is currently projected at 13.54%.



Arista Networks shares have increased 74.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 20.40%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.