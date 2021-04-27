NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI reported first-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.31 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. Further, the figure increased 13.2% year over year but declined 13.8% sequentially.



Revenues of $2.57 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 billion. The figure was up 27% from the year-ago period and 2% on a sequential basis.



Top-line growth was driven by strong performance across all end-markets in the reported quarter.

End-Markets in Detail

Automotive generated $1.23 billion in revenues (contributing 48% to the total revenues), which reflects a year-over-year increase of 24%.



Revenues from Industrial & IoT were $571 million (22% of total revenues), which rose 52% from the prior-year quarter.



Revenues from Mobile were $346 million (14% of total revenues), up 40% from the year-ago level.



Communication Infrastructure & Others generated $421 million in revenues (which contributed 16% to the total revenues), up 4% year over year.

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin was 54.2%, which expanded 240 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter. A favorable product mix contributed well.



Operating expenses were $863 million, down 16.9% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure significantly contracted to 33.6% from 51.4% in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin of 30.9% for the reported quarter expanded 610 bps from the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 4, 2021, cash and cash equivalent balance were $1.8 billion compared with $2.3 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



Inventories were $1.1 billion at the end of the first quarter, up from $1 billion at the end ofthe fourth quarter. Accounts receivables increased to $833 million from $765 million in the previous quarter.



Long-term debt was $7.611 billion at the end of the quarter under review compared to $7.609 billion at the end of the last reported quarter.



Further, the company generated cash flow of $732 million in the first quarter, down from $1.03 billion in the fourth quarter.



Furthermore, it generated a free cash flow of $582 million compared with $926 million in the prior quarter.



In the first quarter, NXP returned $1 billion to shareholders primarily through previously announced dividend payments.

2Q21 Guidance

For second-quarter 2021, NXP expects revenues of $2.50-$2.64 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.55 billion, which is lower than the mid-point of NXP Semiconductors’ range.



Further, the company expects non-GAAP gross margin between 55.2% and 55.8%. Furthermore, non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 30.7% and 31.9%.

