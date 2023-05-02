NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI reported first-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $3.19 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. The figure decreased 7.5% year over year.



Revenues of $3.12 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion. The figure was down 0.5% from the year-ago period’s level.



This was attributed to sluggishness in the Industrial & IoT and Mobile end-markets during the reported quarter.



Nevertheless, the company witnessed strong momentum in the Automotive and Communication Infrastructure & Others markets.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NXP Semiconductors N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NXP Semiconductors N.V. Quote

End-Market Detail

Automotive generated $1.83 billion in revenues (58.6% of total revenues), reflecting a year-over-year increase of 17%. Growth was driven by innovation in systems solutions.



Revenues from Industrial & IoT were $504 million (16.1% of total revenues), down 26% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The softness in demand in the IoT market was a headwind.



Revenues from Mobile were $260 million (8.4% of total revenues), down 35% from the year-ago period’s level. The increment in revenues was driven by an increased attach rate.



Communication Infrastructure & Others generated $529 million in revenues (16.9% of total revenues), up 7% year over year. The new cellular standards contributed well to segmental growth.

Operating Results

The non-GAAP gross margin was 58.2%, which expanded 60 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Research and development (R&D) expenses were $577 million, up 11.4% year over year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 11.6% year over year to $280 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses expanded 200 bps year over year to 18.5% and SG&A expenses expanded 90 bps year over year to 8.9%.



The non-GAAP operating margin of 34.8% for the reported quarter contracted 90 bps from the prior-year period’s figure.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 2, 2023, the cash and cash equivalent balance was $3.93 billion, up from $3.84 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Inventories were $1.98 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, up from $1.78 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2022. Accounts receivables increased to $1.1 billion from $960 million in the previous quarter.



Long-term debt was $10.2 billion at the end of the quarter under review, compared with $11.2 billion at the end of the last reported quarter.



NXPI generated a cash flow of $632 million in the first quarter of 2023, down from $1.08 billion in the previous quarter.



The company’s capex investment was $251 million in the reported quarter. NXPI generated a free cash flow of $381 million in the quarter.



During the first quarter, the company made dividend payments of $219 million.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2023, NXP Semiconductors expects revenues of $3.1-$3.3 billion, suggesting a decline of 3% at the midpoint year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.98 billion.



Further, it expects a non-GAAP gross margin between 57.7% and 58.7%. The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be between 33.5% and 35.4%.



The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings within the range of $3.07-$3.49 per share. The consensus estimate for the same is pegged at $2.92 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NXP Semiconductors currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Agilent Technologies A, DigitalOcean DOCN and Arista Networks ANET, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Agilent Technologies is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on May 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A’s earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, reflecting growth of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. A has lost 11.6% in the year-to-date period.



DigitalOcean is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCN’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting a jump from 7 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter. DOCN has gained 25.5% in the year-to-date period.



Arista Networks is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, suggesting an increase of 60.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. ANET has gained 26% in the year-to-date period.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.