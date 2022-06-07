NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $181.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 4.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

NXP Semiconductors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NXP Semiconductors is projected to report earnings of $3.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.27 billion, up 26.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.73 per share and revenue of $13.15 billion, which would represent changes of +35.27% and +18.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NXP Semiconductors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NXP Semiconductors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.14.

It is also worth noting that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.