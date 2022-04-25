NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $172.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 10.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NXP Semiconductors as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.1 billion, up 20.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.94 per share and revenue of $12.73 billion, which would represent changes of +27.49% and +15.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. NXP Semiconductors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NXP Semiconductors's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.47, which means NXP Semiconductors is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NXPI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

