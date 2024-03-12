NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) standing at $257.46, reflecting a +1.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.54%.

The the stock of chipmaker has risen by 7.02% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.18, reflecting a 0.31% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion, up 0.17% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.79 per share and a revenue of $13.27 billion, signifying shifts of -1.57% and -0.06%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.68% lower. NXP Semiconductors presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, NXP Semiconductors is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.38. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 32.89.

One should further note that NXPI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.96.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

