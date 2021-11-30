NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NXPI surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, NXPI has gained 9.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider NXPI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 12 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NXPI for more gains in the near future.

