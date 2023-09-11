NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $203.50, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.08% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.

NXP Semiconductors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.39 billion, down 1.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.79 per share and revenue of $13.22 billion, which would represent changes of -12.28% and +0.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NXP Semiconductors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.84, so we one might conclude that NXP Semiconductors is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that NXPI has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NXPI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

