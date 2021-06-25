NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $204.17, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

NXPI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 230% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.57 billion, up 41.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.62 per share and revenue of $10.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.55% and +22.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NXPI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NXPI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, NXPI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.61, which means NXPI is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

