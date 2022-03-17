NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $189.77, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NXP Semiconductors as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NXP Semiconductors is projected to report earnings of $3.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.1 billion, up 20.86% from the year-ago period.

NXPI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.95 per share and revenue of $12.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.59% and +15.11%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NXP Semiconductors currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, NXP Semiconductors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.3, which means NXP Semiconductors is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

